New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,281 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Quotient Technology worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

QUOT stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $619.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.93. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

