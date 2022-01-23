New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,705 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Brightcove worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,256,000 after purchasing an additional 712,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $9.34 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $383.79 million, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

