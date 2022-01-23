New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $316,000 Position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Stagwell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 104,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $783,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STGW stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Stagwell Inc has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.63 million for the quarter.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

