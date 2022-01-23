NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. NexImmune has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NexImmune by 69.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 111,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexImmune by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexImmune by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 155,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

