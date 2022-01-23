NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after buying an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,836,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,760,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.