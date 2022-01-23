NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Cut by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,290,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,303,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

