NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.74 Million

Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report $353.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.01.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

