NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

About NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, technical ceramics, and related products for internal combustion engines. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Technical Ceramics, and Others. The Automotive segment deals with the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, glow plugs, automotive sensors, ceramic engine parts, and other automotive components.

