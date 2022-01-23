Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Haywood Securities

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:NHK opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. Nighthawk Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.88.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,935,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,935,142. Insiders have purchased a total of 307,000 shares of company stock worth $292,760 over the last three months.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

