Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Sells $500,226.31 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NKLA opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nikola by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

