Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 342 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.18.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

