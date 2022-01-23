Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Raymond James by 51.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 46.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after buying an additional 588,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $98.16 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

