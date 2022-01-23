Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LKQ by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

