Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.