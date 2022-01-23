Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 555 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.80.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

