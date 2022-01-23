NKN (NKN) Price Down 36.9% This Week

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. NKN has a market cap of $131.65 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00186838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00175205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00031485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

