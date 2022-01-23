Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered Nomura from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE NMR opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

