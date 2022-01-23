NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €34.76 ($39.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.34 and a 200 day moving average of €38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

