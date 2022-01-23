NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €34.76 ($39.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.97. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.34 and a 200 day moving average of €38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

