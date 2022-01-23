Northland Securities Lowers Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Price Target to $26.00

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.10.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter worth $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 12.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 279.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 178,945 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $5,696,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.