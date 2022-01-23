NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 581 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,333,000 after purchasing an additional 201,314 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

