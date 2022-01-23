NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

