NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

