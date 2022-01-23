NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,399,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

NYSE GM opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.