NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADIL shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Adial Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Research analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

