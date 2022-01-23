NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

