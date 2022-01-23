NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend by 983.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $39.19 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

