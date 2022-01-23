Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nutanix by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nutanix by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,748,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

