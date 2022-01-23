Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.61

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 10905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

