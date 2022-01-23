NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR opened at $5,154.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,330.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5,578.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,223.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $65.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

