O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

