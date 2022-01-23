O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $77.14 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

