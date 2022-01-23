O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $333,997.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

