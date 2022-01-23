O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,701 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 123.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 959,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 147.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,706 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

