O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,007,540 shares of company stock worth $388,833,744. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

