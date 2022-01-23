O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.21. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

DEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.64.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

