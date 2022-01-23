O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Hudson Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,650,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 358,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $3.55 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

