Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $333.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

