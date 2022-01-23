ODIN PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $22,926.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.07 or 0.06893385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00058158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,071.82 or 1.00189381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.