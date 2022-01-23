Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.60

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 15567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

