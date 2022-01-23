Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $148.06 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.07 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

