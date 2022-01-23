Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 23.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Ontrak stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,265. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

