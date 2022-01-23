Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.20

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 2529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $214,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

