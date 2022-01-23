OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

OPGN opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.83. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 74.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.