Oppenheimer Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $530.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $750.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.42.

Netflix stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.76. Netflix has a twelve month low of $379.99 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

