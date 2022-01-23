Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cigna Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cigna in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q2 2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.17 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

NYSE CI opened at $236.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.90. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.