Orion Protocol (ORN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.83 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00009714 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $142.41 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006061 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,150,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

