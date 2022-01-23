OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $74.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

Several brokerages have commented on KIDS. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 96,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

