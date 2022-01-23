Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading Down 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13. Approximately 8,604 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

