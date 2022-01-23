Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,153 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NJR opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

