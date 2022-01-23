Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 339.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $165.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.71. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

